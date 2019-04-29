To The Daily Sun,
I would like to comment on a Mr. Week’s letter dated April 8th, titled “Intolerance abates hate and does not foster intelligence”.
He starts with the usual disrespectful remarks such as diatribe and says Mr. Earl’s opinion isn’t worth a squat. Well, that is his opinion and he is entitled to it.
I am sure he will say the same for me.
He also bashes the Religion of Peace website, saying, “what shred of evidence is there that the R O Peace is not fake news?” I ask him to show me the evidence it is Fake news.
I will be writing more on this subject after this letter.
His comment about the Jewish Bible (Torah) is typical of how he comments on “White Nationalists” and “Supremists” — how they do not revere the Ten Commandments.
I believe he is wrong on that count. Most people agree with the Ten Commandments, even though not all commandments are followed to the T.
He then rambles on about Dunning-Kruger Complex (reminds me of the Peter Principal) which does not add to the conversation, just another dig against those he disagrees with.
He then goes on to write about the deplorable treatment that Robert Azzi received at the Laconia Library during his “Ask a Muslim Anything” presentation on March 21st. Rather than comment on his opinion of what happened, I have a few questions so that I may be better able to understand his comments.
How many people were in the MOB? How many students were in attendance? How many people were in attendance? Was he in attendance?
He then mentions he has two Qurans: one in Arabic and one English translation. I am not knowledgeable about if he can read Arabic. So I ask, what Arabic dialect does he own? What is the English translation he is finding to be “a ponderous read”?
As for the Pope, I wonder what he is thinking of Sri Lanka these days.
And just for the information today from The Religion Of Peace website: Radical Islamic attacks since 9/11 were 34,909; attacks in the last 30 days, 79 in 18 countries, 570 killed, 1,186 injured.
Also check out Attacks in Wikipedia as well. And if you doubt it, prove otherwise.
Hal Graham
Sanbornton
