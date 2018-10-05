To The Daily Sun,
Although I have never been a “political junkie” (how my husband Bob termed himself), I have always been a strong supporter of human rights for all, regardless of race, religion, national origin, gender, or other identifying factors. It has long been my view that it is what’s in a person’s heart that matters, rather than where they came from or who their parents were. My beliefs are what lead me to support Ruth Larson for the N.H. House of Representatives in District 8 (Alton, Gilmanton, and Barnstead).
The area of LGBTQ rights is very important to me and has been an evolving one. It has been and still is an experience for me, with me being the student and two of my three grandchildren being the teachers. I have watched them being brave enough to be honest as to their identity. One of the grandkids is a transgender male, and it has been a long journey for this young man. Luckily my grandkids have very supportive families on all sides. I know Ruth Larson supports my cause.
I have known Ruth Larson a long time and feel confident that if she is elected to the N.H. House, she will support LBGTQ rights and will work for acceptance of everyone facing these issues. But it is not solely on this particular issue that I endorse her candidacy. In my view Ruth is someone who will work hard for the betterment of all, fully supporting public education and the agencies, such as Community Action Program/Meals on Wheels, Planned Parenthood/prenatal care, and Belknap County Conservation District.
For many reasons, I urge the voters of this district to elect Ruth Larson on November 6.
Mary Bee Longabaugh
Alton Bay
