To The Daily Sun,
Just about three years ago, I was elected to the Gilford School Board for the first time. I threw my hat into the ring again this year quite simply because I care. Our kids deserve a strong, independent voice on the board that helps build the budgets and set the policies for the schools that they attend, and I think that I’ve proven to be just that in the past three years.
Together with district staff and fellow board members, I’ve helped build three responsible budgets, two of which have been overwhelmingly approved by voters the past two years and the third, hopefully, will be approved by voters this coming Tuesday. I’ve worked to improve transparency and communication between the School District, parents, and taxpayers. And I’ve firmly established myself as a board member who enters every meeting prepared, with an open mind, ready to listen and learn, challenge the status quo, and enter into healthy debate when necessary.
For lack of a better term, I am a townie. A graduate of the Gilford School District and now a taxpayer and parent of two children in the schools, I have deep roots in this community and a profound appreciation for this place we call home. The opportunities and education my lifelong friends and I were afforded existed because years ago people showed up, hashed out their differences on town boards and committees, and ultimately voted in the annual town elections.
I firmly believe that town government works best if we all come to the table with a willingness to compromise, understanding that we're not always going to get everything we want, but by compromising and assuming good faith in each other, we can settle on budgets and policies that will work for the greater good.
Gilford is a place that people like me are grateful to move back to. And one of my favorite things about this place is that people show up for each other when it counts. I encourage my fellow Gilford taxpayers to join me in showing up for our kids on Tuesday and voting to approve a responsible 2019-2020 School District budget that has been endorsed unanimously by both the School Board and Budget Committee. And if you think that I’ve earned it, I respectfully ask that you cast your vote for me for a second term on the school board.
The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gilford Youth Center on Tuesday, March 12, for Gilford residents to vote on the 2019-2020 school and town budgets. I hope to see you there.
Gretchen Gandini
Gilford
