To The Daily Sun,
I am running for State Senate District 2. The last several months have been difficult for everyone. As a self-employed business owner for over 31 years, I see trouble on the horizon. Many businesses and families have a tough road ahead, due to policies that chose which businesses would succeed and fail. Big box stores and liquor stores remained open, while most small establishments were shuttered. I support proper protection policies, however destroying a small business owner’s livelihood, along with their employees’ was wrong. Elected officials remained silent on the subject, thus forcing small businesses into financial ruin. I will be an advocated for N.H. businesses and its citizens against unsound government interventions.
I am a fiscal conservative. I want government to be efficient and protect our rights. As a current Belknap County commissioner, I believe the state cannot continue to balance the budget by down-shifting costs to municipalities and counties. The politicians in Concord need to recognize a change in policies is the only way to reduce costs.
We also need welfare reform. All too often, employees ask employers to cut their hours because the state will shut them off from financial aid. The State of New Hampshire discourages people working, while businesses desperately need employees. Those who do work, get trapped and find it hard to get ahead because working longer hours means a reduction in benefits. We have a system that rewards less work. I will support policies that encourage work and not reduce aid to people that need help.
Another issue that needs to be addressed is health care. Rural hospitals throughout the country are closing and those in the lakes region and central New Hampshire are no exception to this danger. Our elected leaders have been silent on this issue, as well. Nobody wants to live in a health hazard zone, where you cannot have access to care. Driving long distances or going out-of-state should not be our only option for health care.
I am a retired Army colonel with 30 years of service. I will listen and work hard for you. Government needs to create the conditions so we can all succeed. I am running for the state Senate because silence and compliance is not leading and moving the great State of New Hampshire forward.
David DeVoy
Sanbornton
