I'm writing to clear the air. State rep for Center Harbor and New Hampton Tom Ploszaj needs, and in my opinion deserves, a vote. Tom has done nothing but try to do what is right.
I have stood with both Tom and Bob Giuda in front of the New Hampton park-and-ride waving flags and signs. Ploszaj is one of the most genuine people I have ever met in my lifetime. I know he has stood with some residents while they have unloaded trash at the town dump and asked their opinions as well. What does your gut tell you? Mine tells me he wants nothing more than to speak for the people.
Check Tom's website at tomploszaj.com. He is very interested in voters' opinions. I have counted, and he has asked for his constituents' thoughts over 40 times about legislation during these last two years of office. Tom also keeps constituents updated on how he is voting for. He wants to represent them and not one party.
I can assure you that recent rumors are not true. I am also sure that if Giuda wasn't under the weather that he would come out in support of Ploszaj, who is a good constitutional representative who wants what's right.
I want to convey the fact that the flak coming from the Gunstock fiasco is nothing more than his opponents trying to take advantage of an unfortunate situation and to label Tom in a certain way. Do your own research, or reach out directly to Tom and ask him. I know he will be happy to talk.
