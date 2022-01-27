To The Daily Sun,
With the recent cuts to the nursing home budget, one has to wonder if Lake Winnipesaukee is large enough to accommodate all of the residents set out on ice floes, or if the county will have to rent a bus to take them to the seacoast.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
