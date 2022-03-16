To The Daily Sun,
A few years back, Meredith had a plan to put three traffic circles in various places along routes 3 and 25 thinking this would ease the traffic and beautify the town.
The selectboard was four to one in favor of this.
After listening to the citizens of the town, the selectboard voted against this four to one.
In this case the elected officials listened to the people they were voted into office to represent. They listened to the people who hired them.
The Belknap County Delegation could learn a lesson from that.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
