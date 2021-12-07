To The Daily Sun,
Norm Silber's dire warning of a huge 37% increase in Belknap County taxes sounds pretty daunting, doesn't it? But, let's take a step back and do the math. You know, tell the whole story. The increase, to sustain county services, such as the sheriff's department, the jail and caring properly for the elderly at the nursing home is no more than 37 cents. The highest county portion of the tax rate is in Laconia at 99 cents, so that increase would round to 37 cents or roughly $111 a year for a $300,000 home. That's $9.25 a month.
Let us not forget that Silber and his cohorts tried to get the county to pay for attorneys so they could, against the wish of the majority of their constituents, oust the Gunstock Area Commission. That makes one think that saving money can't be their main motivation.
It would appear that their priorities diverge from most residents of Belknap and thanks to Peter Spanos, Glen Waring and Hunter Taylor, the priorities of the majority will remain intact for now. For now is the operative phrase.
Just something to keep in mind at the ballot box in November.
Oh, and before you write the, "you don't live in Belknap anymore, this doesn't concern you" letters, Belknap is my home county, in my backyard and it's a small state. Everything that happens in this state concerns all of us.
Hillary Seeger
