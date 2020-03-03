To The Daily Sun,
My fellow residents of Bristol. Allow me to introduce myself. I am seeking re-election to the Bristol school board seat.
I own and operate Pleasant View B&B in Bristol. I am president of the New Hampshire Bed & Breakfast Association and the Lakes Region Bed & Breakfast Association.
I earned my undergrad degree in outdoor recreation from Lock Haven University, my Master’s in Parks & Recreation Administration from Penn State, and my Restaurant Management degree from Lakes Region Community College (LRCC). After graduating from LRCC, I was asked to return as an instructor and I taught two classes. I am a huge proponent of education and furthering yourself.
Before owning my first B&B, I was an area manager for the Penn. Fish & Boat commission for over 11 years. I spent almost every day on, in, or near the water. I taught people of all ages boating education, fishing, and stream studies. I was a water rescue instructor and trainer. I developed lesson plans for the courses we offered to the public, as well as assisted in writing the boating handbook.
I retired from the Penn. Fish & Boat Commission and purchased my first bed and breakfast (B&B) in 2001. My husband accepted a job here in NH, I sold my B&B, we moved to the area, and I purchased Pleasant View B&B in 2004.
I made the choice to run for the Newfound Area School District’s school board back in 2018 as I felt I would bring an objective voice to the board. Yes — I do not have children in the school district. But why should that matter? I am a taxpayer just like all of you. And we should have a voice.
Since joining the board, I have been in the schools participating in — and at — events. I loved reading to the elementary kids during “Read Across Newfound” in February. I participated in Challenge Day (and it was a challenge). I helped to serve at the end of school picnic and holiday party for the faculty and staff. I have had teachers and staff tell me that I am the first board member they have seen in their classrooms. And I plan on continuing that practice.
I am currently the chair of the Facilities Committee and also currently the chair of the Superintendent Search Committee. I feel it is vitally important to select the CORRECT person as our next superintendent to move forward in building a better relationship between the school and community.
My next goals include working with the Budget Committee to get a better fix on the spending and improve the quality of education. I believe this kind of smart spending will make the public more confident and not warrant the need to make proposals for arbitrary cuts. I see a lot of animosity between the community and the SAU office/school board. When re-elected, I will make it a priority to build a better relationship between the community, towns, and the SAU. I am — and want to continue to be YOUR representative.
Heidi Milbrand
Bristol
