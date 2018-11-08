To The Daily Sun,
The headline for the Froma Harrop column (Laconia Daily Sun, 11/8/18) sounded like it would be a good read. But, alas, I couldn’t get beyond the second paragraph where she wrote “…President Trump and his Republican allies vilified the “caravan” of Central Americans making their way toward the border. They are a gang of diseased criminals and Middle Eastern terrorists, he said without evidence.”
She failed to enclose her ‘quote’ of Trump in quotation marks. Here she attributes a statement to Trump without quotation marks. This has become a favorite device for many writers to misrepresent actual statements. Simply make the claim that “…he said…” but leave out the quotes. After seeing this deception device, the remainder of the column had lost all credibility and, hence, I did not continue to read. My conclusion was that “…he…” really didn’t say what she claimed and it was actually nothing more than an intentionally misleading paraphrasing. Shame on Ms. Harrop!
Peter Conant
Lincoln
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.