To The Daily Sun,
Thank you Kevin Dunleavy!
Thank you for your years of service and devotion to the City of Laconia.
First, as a person growing up here representing the best ideals we can have. Thank you for your wonderful family. I remember when I first moved here and met your grandfather, Mickey, who was the chief of police. What a guy. And, again, serving the city. Your dad and mother, your brothers, all giving to the city. Your dad, Patrick, devoted much of his life to the kids of Laconia and was honored for his work in football, basketball and baseball, etc. Seems like generations of your family gave to Laconia.
When I first came into office, you were an important cog of the Public Works Department and responsible for many road projects and then planning and developing the Riverwalk which is now nearing completion, still under your management. While in Public Works you were the employee of the year in 2009, and I think you still are.
I worked with you on park projects while you were and are director of Parks and Rec, and how you were always prepared for any subject and also very receptive to others’ ideas. Always friendly and courteous to whomever you are talking with.
You have a tremendous load and not enough help in a job that keeps growing every year. As director, you could be sitting up in your office delegating, but you dig in and are out there in your shirt sleeves digging, planting, doing whatever needs to be done. Very hands-on.
You will be sorely missed at Parks & Rec.
I just wanted to remind residents of how much you mean to the city, and know we all wish you well in your new venture.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
