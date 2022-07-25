To The Daily Sun,

I grew up skiing Gunstock ('66-'78). Taught skiing for Egon Zimmerman Ski School. Studied commercial recreation management at University of Colorado Boulder. Worked at Sugarbush, Smugglers’ Notch and Waterville Valley (director of marketing). Enjoyed a highly successful hospitality marketing consultant career. My wife is a ski travel writer and I am her photographer. We have skied over 250 ski areas around the country. I am a Libertarian who does not believe in big government. Thirty years ago, I might have said Gunstock should go private. Not anymore. You have one of the best senior management teams in the industry. What they have done in the last couple of decades needs be applauded and respected. And when I saw the new master plan... well it would be a childhood dream come true.

