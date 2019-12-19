To The Daily Sun,
The 2019 Inter-Lakes High School girls’ varsity volleyball team would like to thank everyone for the incredible support during the team’s run to a first-ever state championship in volleyball.
Sincere appreciation to Miami Blake and Just Hit Print in Center Harbor, Julie Gnerre and Giuseppes’s Pizzeria in Meredith, Anything Goes Athletics, Dockside Florist, Frog Rock Tavern, Hannaford Supermarket, J & B Granite and Stoneworks, LBR Geothermal Services & Supply, LIFE Medi Spa, McDonald’s, Meredith Insurance Agency, Meredith Truck, Minute-Man Plumbing & Heating, Realgreen Lawn & Landcare, Subway, SubCrazy in Meredith, and Gilford Home Center in Gilford.
The overwhelming response to the championship has shown the team first-hand the importance of community. While we all will remember celebrating the championship in a heap on the floor at Plymouth State and the crazy bus ride back to Meredith, escorted by police and fire rescue, I truly hope that the team will also remember the generosity and support of everyone who acknowledged the team’s accomplishments with such generosity and enthusiasm.
With gratitude,
Randy Mattson
Inter-Lakes varsity
volleyball head coach
Center Harbor
