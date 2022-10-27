We can never agree on every issue. If you know me and my fiancé, Rep. Brodie Deshaies, you know we have different political opinions. But we share core values and goals, like protecting our environment, promoting strong public schools and restoring integrity to our government.
Bobbi Boudman is a state representative candidate who embodies these values. Her opponent, Rep. Glenn Cordelli, moved to New Hampshire for a political career. He does not support our communities and votes with extremists. Boudman raised a family in our community, and she is invested in our success. Her commitment to our community has been exemplary before running for office.
When presented with the opportunity to protect our lakes and groundwater, Cordelli voted no. HB 1454, a bipartisan bill co-written by Brodie, would have saved our water. Cordelli was a part of a fringe minority who voted no. When it comes to clean water, it’s not political. There’s only common sense. Boudman, having experience with Wentworth Watershed Association, would have voted yes.
Cordelli introduced legislation that would hurt Governor Wentworth Regional School District. I attended GWRSD, care deeply about our school district’s success, and am pursuing my Master of Social Work to work in schools. Cordelli has tried to dissolve our school district and destroy students’ opportunities. Boudman would never dissolve our school district. She will stand up for GWRSD and defend local control.
Most importantly, Boudman will promote integrity in state government. She is passionate about improving our community. She attends school board and town meetings and collaborates with local officials and stakeholders. Bobbi will listen to all perspectives, be accessible and seek all voices: Democrats, Republicans and independents. Cordelli is not loyal to our community, only a fringe faction of his party. His votes have made this clear. Please vote for Bobbi Boudman.
