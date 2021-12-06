To The Daily Sun,
Once again Irwin Marine's silent auction supporting Got Lunch! Laconia was a great success. Three families are now proud owners of a kayak, a canoe and game changer pad. On behalf of the advisory board and all the volunteers for Got Lunch! Laconia we would like to thank Bill Irwin and all his employees who help make this a great fundraiser for Got Lunch! Laconia.
Got Lunch! Laconia Advisory Board
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.