To The Daily Sun,
In Tuesday's issue you published a letter regarding a Gilford resident not receiving the grocery flyers on time. The writer owes the post office an apology. If she had called the post office as I did she would have learned that the post office did not receive the flyers until Monday.
The post office can't deliver them if they don't have them. From what I have learned the problem lies with the printer who doesn't deliver them on time.
Gordon D. King
Laconia
