To The Daily Sun,
The fine article in the August 11 Laconia Daily Sun by Rick Green indicated that City Council members do not think that they have the authority to regulate/approve Laconia Motorcycle Week, other than to specify who can be a vendor, how traffic is handled, etc.
It seems that such a large event would require a license or permit that could be approved or disapproved by the City officials. I suggest that if the city's attorney(s) were asked, they could find something in the current laws that would justify a permit with a fee. If not, that surely needs to be fixed. The city needs something with teeth.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.