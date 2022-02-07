To The Daily Sun,
We are seeing a lot of nonsense bills being proposed in the New Hampshire Legislature. Some are anti-vaccine or anti-mask. Then there are unnecessary, non-productive political moves by Reps. Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, and Ray Howard to fix something at Gunstock that does not seem to be broken. We need to be done with them come November.
Continuing on the theme of nothing broken, a bill proposed by Rep. Tim Baxter of Seabrook calls for a state-wide audit of the past election. Mr. Baxter says that the "majority of people in the state think that the election was stolen." On its face, you know that cannot be true. Not sure where he got his information. You could be fairly safe in saying that about 30% of people may think there is a problem with elections. Suppose one spends wasted money on an audit. The final result would be President Joe Biden won the election and the same 30% would not believe the results. Please, Mr. Baxter, governor and others forget about a wasteful audit.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
