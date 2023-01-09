To The Daily Sun,

Currently, in New Hampshire, Republicans are attacking trans rights and infringing on civil liberties by attempting to obscure fundamental health care access to trans individuals. Gender-diverse individuals, who include anyone who does not identify as cisgender, face barriers to health care access such as lack of knowledgeable and ethical providers specialized in trans health care, systemic discrimination, fiscal obstacles, and navigating a health care system not designed for trans and non-binary people. This lack of access to health care has negative impacts on the mental health and well-being of trans individuals, as shown by the 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, which found disproportionately high rates of discrimination and concerning mental health outcomes among this population.

