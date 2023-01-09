Currently, in New Hampshire, Republicans are attacking trans rights and infringing on civil liberties by attempting to obscure fundamental health care access to trans individuals. Gender-diverse individuals, who include anyone who does not identify as cisgender, face barriers to health care access such as lack of knowledgeable and ethical providers specialized in trans health care, systemic discrimination, fiscal obstacles, and navigating a health care system not designed for trans and non-binary people. This lack of access to health care has negative impacts on the mental health and well-being of trans individuals, as shown by the 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, which found disproportionately high rates of discrimination and concerning mental health outcomes among this population.
In NH, a proposed bill (LSR 0071) filed in 2023 by Republicans would refuse all gender transition approaches for both youth and adults, leading to lethal effects on the trans community by obstructing medical care. This legislation would not only harm trans individuals, but also have negative consequences for adjacent cultures and result in fiscal consequences for the country. The lack of resources and opportunities available to trans individuals, such as safe neighborhoods, adequate housing, and economic security, perpetuates a caste system and depletes community infrastructure and jobs.
By promoting cultural competency and inclusion through equitable policy legislation, we can ensure that all individuals have access to opportunities and can increase their income and social status. By combating anti-queer sentiment and rhetoric, we can promote understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community and work towards social equity. It is vital to stand against ignorant and biased proposals that harm the most vulnerable members of our society and shape our values as a nation. Please reach out in opposition to our Rep. Nikki McCarter who supports this bill.
