To The Daily Sun,
In response to Dave Drapcho's letter, I sure would like to thank his family for their service to our country and I would like to thank Dave for his service, which in his humility he obviously omitted. As a combat veteran I can certainly understand Dave's qualifications to question President Trumps ALLEGED statements. I'm sure as a veteran Dave would find reason to be offended if these statements were true
By the way Dave as one veteran to another I hear there is a great deal on a bridge for sale down in Brooklyn.
George Macdonald
Palm Bay, Florida
