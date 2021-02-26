Dear Laconia Sun,
Good Ice and nice weather helped make the 42nd Meredith Rotary Club Ice Fishing Derby a big success, and we’d like to recognize Rotarians and our community who put in the time and effort to organize and support this event.
We wish to thank the town of Meredith, the Select Board, Town Manager Phil Warren, the Police Department, the Department of Public Works, and all our residents for allowing the derby to proceed and keeping everyone safe. Stewart’s Ambulance provided testing to our volunteers while the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association served as safety officers to make sure protocols were followed, and provided cleaning/sanitizing supplies. Meredith Village Savings Bank donated enough pens so none needed to be reused, and the Tackle Shack provided fishing gifts for all the kids who submitted fish. Kudos to Sarah and the gang at Body Covers for their designs and apparel, Meredith Station for the food, Pat Kelly for his humor and online drawings, and our loyal judges and NH Fish and Game who make this event possible each year.
We also want to thank the many people who bought tickets either to fish, enter the cash prize raffles, or just support our work. The funds we raised go back into community in so many ways, including local projects, supporting other non-profits, and scholarships. We appreciate all those who contributed and are too numerous to thank individually.
Fred Strader
42nd Annual Derby Chair
Meredith Rotary
