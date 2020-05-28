To The Daily Sun,
More and more, I’m concerned about the direction this country is heading. Once there was a time when America led the world in innovative technologies. We were setting the standards, leading by example, now we have fallen behind in so many ways, and for what?
This as much as anything else is why we should support House Bill 1218. Only by providing incentives for our energy suppliers to explore and invest in new technologies will we be able to keep up in a fast changing world.
Frank Allen
Gilmanton Iron Works
