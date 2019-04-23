To The Daily Sun,
I read a letter in the Daily Sun from a Holocaust denier. It is hard to believe that there are some who simply don’t believe the slaughter of six million Jews actually happened. If those who believe the holocaust didn’t happen, please take a few minutes and read these facts and view the pictorial evidence.
General Dwight David Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander of Europe during World War II, in 1945, visited the German Concentration Camp at Ohrdruf, in Thuringia, Germany. It was there that he got his first view of the horrors of the Holocaust and he ordered photographs to be taken of that, and a number of other holocaust sites. He stated that, in the future, there would be those who would deny the holocaust and the photographs would be needed to show the truth of the tragedy that claimed six million Jewish lives; about 40 percent of the worldwide Jewish population at that time. (It should be noted that it took over 60 years for the Jewish population to reach the population level that they had in 1939, prior to the holocaust.)
Readers may view photographs that were taken at a number of concentration camp/holocaust sites by going to this site: https://eisenhower.archives.gov/research/audiovisual/images/holocaust.html.
There are many more factual references that readers may want to explore. This site provides a very detailed list of holocaust tragedies: https://www.factretriever.com/holocaust-facts. And this is the Wikipedia site on the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Holocaust_Memorial_Museum.
Factual evidence exists ... it should not be denied.
Bob Meade
Laconia
