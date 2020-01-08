To The Daily Sun,
I don’t get it. I’ve a lifetime of living in Laconia and have yet to even consider becoming a snowbird. I have years of experience with our team players providing safe streets and sidewalks following storms.
What storms have hit us this week to warrant shutting down most of Main Street over two days? A dusting, which I consider less than four inches, hardly warrants compromising the non-tourist season of our hardy entrepreneurs who choose to eke out a living in spite of difficult surroundings.
Can’t we keep them in mind and address these Mother Nature crumbs after business hours? Wouldn’t a few hours of overtime more than make up for loss of income across a broad section of the hardy Yankee spirit of these few remaining business owners?
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
