To The Daily Sun,
As schools prepare to try re-opening in various ways around the region, it's worthwhile to remember that these organizations do not exist in a vacuum. Rather, they are representative of the communities in which they are located. While not every parent will be sending their kids back this fall, the schools still occupy a key place in our society. They provide a number of obvious and not so obvious services apart from education.
Schools provide the only decent meals some kids will receive. Economists also find that schools are a key driver of local commerce, by allowing parents precious time during the day to work or go out to purchase necessities. The importance of socialization for kids cannot be overstated, even during these times. But for the schools to have a chance at successfully re-opening, we all must do our part.
We, the community at large, need to be vigilant about observing preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid crowds, particularly indoors. If you are sick, stay home and call your PCP. Getting schools going again at this time is going to be a challenge. Districts have been working very hard all summer to plan for this. They need our help and support to make it happen. Let's be smart and not let them (or ourselves) down.
Ernest Roy
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.