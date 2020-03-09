To The Daily Sun,
On March 14, at the Moultonborough Town Meeting, Warrant Article 21 will be submitted to voters for approval. This article will limit fireworks usage within 50 feet of any waterbody larger than five acres for the following legal and ecological reasons:
— Any debris deposited into New Hampshire waterways could be considered a water quality violation under Env–WQ Reg. 1703.03. While the amount of debris left after the ignition of fireworks displays may seem minor, multiple home displays around a lake (especially at the ends of docks), or repeated commercial displays, can cumulatively contribute a significant amount of debris to a waterbody. That debris is not only unsightly; it serves as a potential source of chemical contaminants if deposited or washed into the water.
— Heavy metals, such as copper, and other elements are used in fireworks to create many of the colors we observe. These chemicals, in concentrations above certain levels impair water quality standards as they are harmful to humans and aquatic life.
— Another chemical compound, perchlorate (ClO4-), is used to assist in the skyward propulsion of fireworks. At this time, perchlorate is an unregulated compound in New Hampshire, but studies have raised concerns regarding its ability to disrupt human the body’s synthesis of thyroid hormones. Fish development can also be affected by high concentrations of perchlorate. Massachusetts has set a standard for perchlorate concentration in drinking water of 2 μg/L. NH has no current standard. Fireworks also contain nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen compounds) that unfortunately contribute to algae and plant growth such as milfoil in lakes.
Thus, Fireworks at or near a lake that either enter directly or leech into the lake are harmful to (1) the lake, (2) the animal, bird and marine life and (3) humans who use the water for drinking, swimming, etc.
This amendment to the town’s fireworks’ regulations is for public safety and the benefit of the environment and should be adopted at the Town Meeting.
Eric Taussig
Moultonborough
