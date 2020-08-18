To The Daily Sun,
Attention Mr. William Shanley: When our president, Donald J. Trump, addressed the nation in his state of the union address and honored the wife of one of our Navy Seals killed in Yemen, Shaheen sat on her hands. Then in another state of the union, when he honored a Tuskegee Airman (while Nasty Nancy tore up her copy of the address) she and her cronies sat on their hands.
Shaheen sat idly by in the Senate all the years Obama slashed funding for our military. Shaheen’s silence was the thunderous when Ilhan Oman came out with her anti-Semitic comments and remarks about how on 9/11, “somebody did something.”
Shaheen is not on your side so don’t hold your breath waiting for your phone to ring. It is Trump not Shaheen who has made a difference to our V.A. hospitals. It makes me sick to my stomach that any veteran would support the likes of Jeanne Shaheen.
This veteran will be supporting Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate. Thank you for your service and God bless.
Eric Rottenecker
Bristol
