To The Daily Sun,
Socialism has failed in most every country in which it has been tried, from the Soviet Union beginning a century ago to three modern countries that tried it but ultimately rejected socialism — Israel, India, and the United Kingdom. While there were major political differences between the totalitarian rule of the Soviets and the Democratic politics of Israel, India, and the U.K., all three of the latter countries adhered to socialist principles, nationalizing their major industries and placing economic decision-making in the hands of the government.
In general, Socialist Democrats believe the government should provide a range of basic services to the public, such as health care and education, for free or at a significant discount. This appeals to the general public because like most have-nots they can't resist getting something for nothing.
BUT, when half the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because someone else is going to get what they worked for, that is the beginning of the end of any nation. As British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once observed, “the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Now leaders of the American Democratic Party are proposing measures that have been tried in other countries and proven not to work. I don't understand their actions; an old saying says: "You can fool all people some of the time. You can fool some people all of the time. BUT you can't fool all people all of the time." Perhaps admitted Democratic Socialist leaders such as Bernie Sanders should learn a bit of world history.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
