To The Daily Sun,
Recently, Charles H. Bradley has written a few disinformative letters to The Sun in which he made false accusations against Judge Ketanji Jackson and has disseminated the Big Lie that Donald Trump really won the 2020 election, a lie that has resulted in the brainwashing of many Trump supporters. Because of that brainwashing, at Trump's direction, rioters tried to stop the Constitutional transfer of presidential power from the past president to the new president.
In his most recent letter, Mr. Bradley blames the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Democrats and on the left. Does he have the hard evidence to back up what he says? Where is that evidence? No reputable media is talking about this.
This is also illogical. Why would Democrats attack Congress for ratifying the election? After all, Joe Biden won and won fairly. We had no reason to.
The truth is that the riot was started by Trump’s inner circle, some seditious members of Congress, and most likely, by Trump himself. The idea that there were Antifa people at the Capitol has been disproven. Even if some were there, they did not incite the riot. Perhaps if they were, they were simply watching what the fascists were doing. Keeping an eye on them is probably a good idea.
There are two types of ignorance. The first kind is understandable and innocent. Someone does not have the correct information but changes her or his mind when given the right information.
Then, there is willful ignorance. The willfully ignorant decide what they want to believe and will make up anything to back want they believe. I am not sure there is a cure for this type.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.