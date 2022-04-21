To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in response to the letter written by Charles H. Bradley. Mr. Bradley suggests that Judge Ketanji Jackson is not qualified for any judicial office. Mr. Bradley does not base his dislike of Judge Jackson on real criticism of her legal experience but rather with lies and half-truths. She is certainly much more qualified to serve on the Court than those appointed by Donald Trump.
Judge Jackson is very well educated in the law. She is known as a fair judge who tries hard to dispense justice. While she has a “loose” construction of the Constitution, she is not the only judge, liberal or conservative, to “loosely” interpret the Constitution. The Constitution changes not only by amendment but also by judicial interpretation and cultural changes.
Not only is she a well-educated jurist but she also works hard to dispense justice within the confines the law. She does not favor pedophiles. She gave them sentences using the same federal sentencing guidelines used by other judges.
Judge Jackson also had the support of other members of the judiciary, liberal or conservative as well bar associations. She had bipartisan support when she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
I am sure she knows what a “woman” is. Her detractors only asked her stupid, rhetorical questions to bait her. Even so, she maintained her dignity. She is an excellent choice for the Court.
Perhaps, Mr. Bradley, you have no real objections to Judge Jackson based on her background. Instead, your objections seem to be based on a very extreme agenda. Or, are they based, at least in part, on your fears that the first African American woman was appointed to the highest court?
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
