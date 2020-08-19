To The Daily Sun,
As a "Pro-growth" Democrat candidate for the N.H. House of Representatives, I’m all too often accused of being a socialist by some of my "right wing" friends. Here is my reply to their accusations:
First, let’s be clear, the USA is both a mix of capitalism and socialism, each category survives to a greater or lesser degree today representing how we function, and who we are as a nation.
Capitalism is based on a person’s right to own property and create a business for financial profit and, with their profits, pay employees for their labor, taxes and operating expenses.
Pure socialism in America doesn’t exist! But, what we do have is a progressive democracy. Under socialism, a country’s government owns and controls virtually everything, the economy, politicians, social activities and press.
In theory all production is collectively held, no ownership of property is allowed, and claims it’s to build a more equitable society has always been proven to be untrue. Socialism always fails, always will!
YES, America is different, and very protective against adopting socialism as our way to govern. But, we do engage in having socialist-type government-run programs, all paid for by our tax dollars, such as public schools, Social Security, food stamps, interstate highways, Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, FAA, veterans benefits, national parks, plus others. As a capitalist nation we do function well by adopting a limited number of liberal and progressive programs all under the economic/budget control of our elected officials.
Let’s stop being so paranoid every time some well-meaning person asks the question “why” about an issue of concern and/or how can we do better, without being labeled a socialist. This label is too often thrown out as a one-word slur to discredit ideas and issues before they can and should be discussed. Whatever the issues may be, we simply need to be guided by our Constitution. i.e.: debate, accept or reject ideas on their merits, via voting.
At the very least, America needs to stand for egalitarianism, social equality and justice, protect our environment, strengthen our social safety net, support voting rights, minority rights, multiculturalism, freedom of religion, a free press and the right to assemble in protest, values rejected by socialism. After all, it was protest, a desire for independence that built a capitalist, not a socialist, America in the first place. Let’s keep it on track, and reject labels.
Duane Hammond
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.