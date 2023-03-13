I appreciated Daymond Steer’s article titled "Proposed bill banning cat declawing sponsored by Laconia rep," published on March 7. Like many quoted in the article, I fully support HB 231 and all legislation seeking to ban cat declawing.
Despite the dire outcomes declawing can have on a cat’s well-being, the New Hampshire Veterinary Medical Association has strangely opposed legislation that seeks to ban this practice, and their opposition to this bill harms our profession’s reputation as caring advocates for animals.
Without our professional organizations taking a stand against declawing, many veterinarians are forced to perform inhumane surgeries due to client demand. And without legislation banning this procedure, clients can simply look for another veterinarian who will comply with their wishes. By disregarding the need for laws to protect animals from harm, the NHVMA is failing veterinarians who need this type of legislation — especially since similar bans have already been successful elsewhere.
It is essential that those in the veterinary industry remain united in our stance to protect animals from avoidable pain and suffering. I earnestly hope New Hampshire follows the lead of states such as New York and Maryland by ceasing this cruel and antiquated practice. And I urge all New Hampshire residents to tell their reps to support HB 231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.