With next week’s election, I thought I would mention a few people who have been a great help in getting beyond the Gunstock Mountain Resort troubles this past summer. I am asking voters to take the so-called voter guide floating around for what it is: a tool designed to influence our local elections in ways we might come to regret down the road. Rather than let some well-funded outsiders tell you how to vote, let me offer some suggestions.
Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia has been a good friend and confidant through the rough times this summer. Rep. Tom Ploszaj is getting a bum rap in his race. He is a thoughtful and very well-intentioned legislator and stepped up when the call came. I can attest that he does the necessary homework when it comes to making decisions. Same goes for Rep. Rich Littlefield. He is a true man for the regular people and has taken a lot of unnecessary and undeserved grief for his actions. And Rep. Harry Bean? What can I say — he moved the earth to help us, as well. Rounding out my list is Rep. Mike Bordes, Rep. Doug Trottier and Rep. Travis O’Hara. In general, I would ask that people stick with the many fine newcomer Republicans that are on the ballots throughout Belknap County as well, including Dave Nagel, Cindy Creteau-Miller, Lisa Smart and the rest. Rep. Tim Lang is moving up and seeking our state Senate seat and he has earned it. Lastly, deserving a personal shout-out is Sheriff Bill Wright. He has been extremely present and helpful to us up at Gunstock and has provided much advice and wisdom exactly when needed. He is a true peacekeeper and has all the qualities and temperament Belknap County citizens should have in a person of his position.
