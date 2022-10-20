Vote for the four E's: Experience, efficiency, empathy and Eliza. Leadbeater will bring to the Belknap County commissioner position a wealth of relevant county experience, administrative efficiencies and empathy for all citizens of Belknap County.
Her 15 years building a successful county entity from scratch, the very successful Economic Development Council, speaks to her familiarity and ability to collaborate with other county government agencies, the delegation, state government and federal program administrators. Throughout her county career, she researched and found innovative ways to maximize county tax dollars for the good of all. Responsible for a small county-wide/outside agency with far-reaching impact is challenging, but Leadbeater mastered workplace efficiencies to get the job done for all residents. And she remains acutely aware of the impact of her actions across the socio-economic spectrum.
Her governing criteria when assessing a decision point was twofold: Will this action benefit the citizens of Belknap County, and is it the best use of our funds at this time? Leadbeater’s work experience in Belknap County as well as her early work in education and as a business owner make her an ideal candidate for county commissioner. Let’s give this tested and proven administrator the opportunity to continue serving the needs and people of Belknap County. Vote Eliza Leadbeater on Nov. 8 for county commissioner representing Laconia Ward 2, Gilford and Gilmanton.
