I’m tired of millions of law-abiding citizens with no relationship to school shooters or responsibility for protecting schools being blamed rather than the shooters themselves and those people with the authority, ability, and responsibility to stop these criminals.
Almost all school shooters have long records of mental illness, violence, and threats that are known to parents, public officials, school officials, mental health professionals, and law enforcement. Why don’t they do their jobs to protect society?
If our thousands of laws don’t provide the authority to keep known dangerous people from legally getting guns, why haven’t politicians provided it?
It seems politicians won’t do anything to protect children unless the solution advances their political objective of disarming law-abiding Americans.
After decades of horrible examples, every parent, teacher, health professional, and public official should recognize their responsibility and authority to help troubled children and protect others from them.
Politicians’ workplaces are protected, why not our schools? Why haven’t the lessons from previous school shootings (e.g., Sandy Hook: tinyurl.com/mryasf6h, Parkland: tinyurl.com/jwvyrhjm) been implemented everywhere? Don’t officials care? Why isn’t the excess COVID money spent on protecting schools?
As President Barack Obama indicated (tinyurl.com/2s3fys52), fatherlessness causes of many of our children’s problems. Our laws must stop encouraging fatherless families and encourage fathers to be positive role models for their children.
Taking guns from millions of law-abiding citizens won’t stop school shootings or other crimes, especially when violent criminals aren’t prosecuted, given light sentences, or released early to resume preying on innocent people.
The solution to school shootings is to deal seriously with troubled and/or violent people, keep fathers with their children, and protect our schools.
Don Ewing
Meredith
