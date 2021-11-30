To The Daily Sun,
Exchanging facts and opinions is constructive. However, a person publicly making essentially slanderous allegations should publicly provide evidence, not just opinions. Sean Kavanagh’s letter of Nov. 15 provides no evidence to refute my Nov. 8 letter.
Americans need, as Joe Biden said in 2008, a good job. Good jobs provide dignity and living wages.
Democrats’ excessive taxes and regulations helped drive millions of good, mostly blue-collar, jobs overseas. President Biden continues advocating — tinyurl.com/ym9xpjww, tinyurl.com/m2ce7e9s, tinyurl.com/54hzps2y — the 28% corporate tax rate (versus 25% in China) that he advocated during the primary: tinyurl.com/2pjwbvje.
Donald Trump’s traditional Republican policies (opposed by almost all Democrats) showed that lower taxes and low, but appropriate, regulations inspire business and wage growth, record high employment and record low unemployment for all worker skill levels.
The laws of supply and demand influence wages. Democrat open border, sanctuary, excessive immigration (now proposing 10 years of unlimited green cards tinyurl.com/b6arcfer), and amnesty policies will flood U.S. labor pools with cheap immigrant workers taking jobs from and depressing wages of American workers.
Biden’s energy actions destroyed our energy independence, harmed our national security, enriched our enemies, destroyed good jobs, and raised our energy costs hurting poor and middle income Americans.
Kavanagh’s own actions (as did Trump’s) suggest that “trickle down” does work. Kavanagh’s business rewarded investors and employees, and provided affordable goods and/or services that benefitted people. His taxes and charitable contributions paid for things that benefitted many others, e.g. schools, libraries, roads, welfare, unemployment, Medicare/Medicaid and perhaps charities, churches, medical facilities, youth sports, etc. Whether rich people spend or invest their money, others benefit.
The “carried interest” tax treatment still exists allowing hedge fund and private equity managers to essentially treat current income as long term capital gains, reducing their collective tax burden by billions annually.
People serious about “fixing” climate change wouldn’t fly 400 private jets to a conference they could do on Zoom, and tell us to lower our expectations.
Wind and solar energy won’t fix a CO2 problem; they are costly, unreliable, short-lived and very environmentally destructive. (See Michael Moore’s “Planet of the Humans.”)
No attempt to reduce CO2 without including nuclear energy (now safe, reliable, cheap, and clean) is serious, but Democrats don’t seem interested. Perhaps Democrats only want things that enable them to raise taxes to spend buying political support.
Today, the Democratic Party is the party of the rich, ultra-rich, and the people they keep dependent on welfare. Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, George Soros, most of Wall Street, many corporate executives, wealthy attorneys and many other rich people are Democrats. Some have fought their taxes for years. Do rich people support Democrats because they think Democrats will make them pay their “fair share” or because they know they won’t?
On Nov. 23, CNBC reported that two-thirds of people earning over $1 million will get a tax cut in 2022 under Biden’s Build Back Better proposal. Democrats talk about making the rich pay their “fair share” to fool gullible people.
Don Ewing
Meredith
