To The Daily Sun,
It’s great to see Democrat politicians finally caring about protecting lives, property, and borders. Unfortunately for most Americans, Democrat politicians only care about their own lives, their own office buildings, and the Ukraine’s border, not the lives and property of most Americans.
Democrat senators, members of Congress, governors, and mayors voiced little or no condemnation and took few steps to stop the Democrat activists’ riots in 2020 which murdered dozens of people, injured thousands of civilians and police, caused about $2 billion worth of damage to public and private property, and damaged, looted, or totally destroyed thousands of businesses.
These riots destroyed hundreds of neighborhoods, including many poor and minority neighborhoods. Hundreds of thousands of people were injured, lost their jobs, lost their businesses, or now have to spend scarce time and money traveling to distant stores since their local stores were destroyed.
Most Democrat leaders ignored, excused, or encouraged the rioters to continue the criminal actions that hurt people and destroyed property. They refused President Donald Trump’s offer of federal law enforcement to help end the riots. Many Democrats attacked the police for protecting lives and property; Nancy Pelosi called them “Storm Troopers”. Kamala Harris urged people to contribute funds, not to support victims of the riots, but to bail out the few criminal rioters that were arrested.
Similarly, few Democrat politicians care about the harm done to our citizens by the millions of illegal aliens flooding through President Joe Biden’s open border. Democrat politicians don’t expect illegal aliens to harm them or their families.
Illegal aliens won’t move into the neighborhoods where Democrat politicians live. Illegal aliens won’t degrade their children’s schools, flood their hospitals, take their jobs, or increase the amount of drugs, gangs, violence, and crime in their neighborhoods. It’s the residents of the poor neighborhoods where most illegal aliens settle that suffer and have to worry about their own and their children’s lives.
Biden’s weakness and incompetence has encouraged Putin to threaten the Ukraine. Now Biden is sending American soldiers to Europe, essentially to protect the Ukraine’s border. Do you want to send your child to go, fight, and maybe die for the Ukraine and Biden’s blunders?
Unfortunately Democrat politicians won’t protect the United States-Mexico border, the border which matters to the prosperity, health, and safety of the American people.
The Jan. 6 riots and Putin’s threats to the Ukraine reveal that Washington Democrats do actually care about some lives and property, essentially just their own. Unfortunately for the American people, Democrat politicians just don’t care about our lives, the lives of our family members, or the lives of most other Americans.
Don Ewing
Meredith
