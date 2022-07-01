To The Daily Sun,
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the lying about the decision has begun. This decision does not outlaw all abortions; according to the New York Times about 87% of abortions will be unaffected (the rest will be available in other states). This decision is not anti-democratic; it leaves control of abortions to be decided democratically by the people of each state and their representatives.
Each state’s decisions can evolve as the people consider the related competing interests: a woman’s, the baby’s, and the state’s and society’s. For example, has killing 63 million babies promoted a healthy society and respect for life or does it contribute to today’s high crime, suicide, and drug use rates?
The states where the citizens want full-term, healthy babies to be aborted will still allow it. States wanting underage, and perhaps molested, girls to get abortions without parental consent, will still allow it.
Most states will probably continue to have laws that are similar to what the Roe decision allowed; abortions will be available for a period of time, typically before the baby could live outside the womb. Each state will decide about parental notification, rape, incest, public funding, healthcare requirements to ensure safe abortions, etc.
Even abortions supporters like Ruth Bader Ginsberg agreed that the Roe decision was poor. Dissenters from today’s decision identify no Constitutional right to abortion.
Bipartisan support existed/exists in Congress for a Constitutional, nationwide law enacting Roe. The Democrat leadership’s very radical abortion bill was defeated by a bipartisan vote.
Nationwide, today’s Supreme Court decision returns abortion decisions to the people and their representatives; abortion in New Hampshire is unaffected.
Don Ewing
Meredith
