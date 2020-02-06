To The Daily Sun,
While reading this paper’s article concerning the proposed “high end condos” intended to replace Barton’s Motel on Paugus Bay in Lakeport, I was shocked by the almost unimaginably hideous rendering of the design as shown. The thought of four of these things blighting the community is profoundly disturbing. I am astonished that a developer would risk its backer’s money upon such an eyesore. Is this really the best they can do?
I imagine they will be able to sell these things, but, if constructed, they will be there for years. Is this really something Laconia wants to see spoiling its lakefront?
Bruce Callahan
Thornton
