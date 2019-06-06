To The Daily Sun,
Our 250th anniversary year has come and gone in Meredith. A new vacation season hasnow begun with all of the visitors coming to our town. And still wehave the increasingly dilapidated building at the Route 3/25 intersection where, sooner or later, almost everyone has to stop and look at this eyesore. What a disgrace for our town for all those who work to make our town beautiful and welcoming.
Do our authorities haveno power to enforce some level of upkeep of buildings such as this one, or the perpetually boarded up building across from the post office or the old Masonic building? These buildings detract from the attractiveness of our village district. Several of our visitors, who love our town and our beautiful Lakes Region, have commented especially on the building at Route 3/25. What an embarrassment.
Monica Michalsky
Meredith
