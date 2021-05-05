To The Daily Sun,
“We the People . . .” Beginning with those words, just 232 years ago, the United States Constitution outlined a new form of government that created a nation destined to become a beacon of hope and freedom to the world. We the People, not We the Government; meaning that the powers of our government, then and now, derive from the consent of the governed, We the People. Elected officials are our servants, not the reverse, and public buildings are owned by and intended to benefit We the People, not those elected officials. Unfortunately, our elected officials sometimes lose sight of those facts.
Here in Campton, we have a beautiful, relatively new Municipal Building that was authorized and paid for by We the People. The Municipal Building includes a spacious Community Room that was intended to provide a convenient and comfortable meeting space for the benefit of the residents of Campton. Our elected officials have decided to deny the use of that space to Campton residents for beneficial activities ranging from snowmobile safety courses to, astoundingly, regular informational meetings between Campton residents and our elected representative (representing Campton, and only Campton) in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Fortunately, at our upcoming Town Meeting on May 12, residents of Campton have the opportunity to correct this egregiously erroneous decision.
Campton Town Warrant Article 4 would simply allow Campton’s elected representative to use the Municipal Building Community Room to meet with Campton residents to discuss matters of interest and importance to Campton. These meetings would be scheduled during normal business hours and would not conflict with any existing uses of the room. It is difficult to imagine why this article should be necessary, and even more difficult to formulate, much less understand, an argument in opposition. I urge my fellow Campton residents to attend the Town Meeting on May 12 and vote in favor of Warrant Article 4. This is our opportunity for We the People to let our voices be heard.
Dick McGrath
Campton
