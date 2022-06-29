To The Daily Sun,
I recently had occasion to call my doctor's office, at Concord Hospital— Laconia. After our conversation about my issue, I was asked if I had received the letter from their office. I asked when it was sent, and was told on May 26. I replied that I had not received it, and asked what the contents were about. "The doctor's leaving this practice and moving to the Concord location, and if you want to follow him there, you certainly may."
I was shocked because this was unexpected news to me, and I'm saddened that he's leaving this area — because he's such a competent and caring doctor. I was particularly annoyed not to have received the letter, as we've had the same post office box for more than 35 years. In this time we have, on occasion, received other people's mail, mistakenly put into our box — which we promptly returned to the post office desk. Hopefully others do the same.
After my phone call with the doctor's office, I called the Laconia Post Office to inquire if the letter might be available for me to retrieve. After holding on the line for about 15 minutes, I was disconnected. This happens frequently.
Now I see that postage rates, P.O. box rentals, and other fees are all increasing effective July 10, 2022. I think that the more prices go up, the more many people choose to pay for goods and services directly, online, causing less income, not more for the USPS. Already fewer people write checks, and use currency. And a landline? What's that.
I haven't yet received that letter, but if it's hanging around the P.O. in some nook or cranny, I'd appreciate having it delivered some day soon.
Diane Lewis
Laconia
