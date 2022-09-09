The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the passing of an incredible woman who, at a very young age, found her life dramatically changed forever. Even before she took on the burden of monarchy, she promised to the people of her country, and of the Commonwealth, a life of devoted service.
For 70 years she kept that vow, never wavering, becoming a matriarch to millions, everyone's grandmother. She embodied dignity, grace, elegance, compassion and integrity and was especially inspiring to young girls and women on so many levels.
Although her position denied her the right to voice political opinions, she was a diplomat of the highest order, entertaining or visiting almost every national leader during her lifetime, furthering the course of international understanding, peace and human rights. With the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson, she met every U.S. president since Harry Truman. Her first prime minister was Sir Winston Churchill; her 15th, Liz Truss, took that position only 48 hours before the queen's demise.
But even monarchs are not exempt from the harsher realities of life, and she had to deal with scandals and family difficulties. But through it all, she worked diligently until the penultimate day of her life. She was 96 years old and still working.
She was beloved throughout the world, and her like will not be seen again. Assuredly she will go down in history as Elizabeth the Great.
