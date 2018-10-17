To The Daily Sun,
Just in time for Halloween, Mr Vervaeke, the progressives and the Democratic party, believe we should bring back the days of the witch trials. It no longer matters if there is any evidence; you are guilty if they accuse you of being a Witch, aka; racist, sexist, rapist, homophobe, liar and numerous other hateful names they call people that disagree with them.
The Democrats on this year’s ballot are no longer hiding who they really are and the lines have become very clear. They are finally proving they do not believe in due process, the rule of law or the Constitution. If you disagree with them, they will gladly prosecute you and then send their unruly mobs to threaten violence upon you. It doesn’t matter what your political stripes are, you will eventually be the next target. Don’t believe me, ask Kanye West.
The Republicans on the ballot are not perfect either but I intend to vote for them because they are not trying to transform America into a country of mob rule. On November 6 please vote for Republicans in an effort to save yourself from becoming the next “witch.”
Terry Stewart
Alton Bay
(1) comment
Oh please do, because millions won’t!!!!
