To The Daily Sun,
Is he crazy? Yes, crazy like a fox. His results support that claim.
Letter writers to this column appear brainwashed by the fake news reported by CNN, NBC, CNBC, the Washington Post, and New York Times. If they would alternate each day watching the only balanced news network, perhaps they would find there are two sides to every story, an opportunity the drivers of the latest impeachment debacle including the Fourth Estate are not affording the president. Only one network lives up to its motto of “fair and balanced” news.
The voters in November 2020 and the Electoral College totals are the only survey needed under our Constitution. Imagine the good President Trump will do over the next five years, especially with a Republican House and Senate over the last four through 2024. And imagine what he could have accomplished had congressional Democrats and RINOs offered the slightest cooperation these past three years. Let the Democratic presidential, house, and senate wannabees and their core supporters continue down their current paths. When they finally realize they are guaranteeing a landslide victory in 2020 for President Trump as more and more Democratic voters come to abandon their party’s direction and disaster for all Americans it will be too late. A major problem for them, but great for America.
It is not Trump supporters who have a problem. We deplorables are looking forward to five more years of President Trump’s leadership with a conservative majority in the senate and house through 2024.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
