To The Daily Sun,
Not trying to sound like a Karen, but there must be something that can be done about the cars that constantly speed down Union Ave. past my house doing well over the speed limit. I'd also like to include all these cars with that tuning modification that causes them to make that loud popping noise. I thought it was gunshots the first time I heard it, scared me, wasn't expecting it, especially 11 at night when I'm in bed. I don't know how it's even legal to modify a vehicle that way. I can't imagine it's good for the car to do that to it. It's not cool, it makes your car sound stupid. To me, having an obnoxious sounding car like that just creates enemies. I wouldn't want a car that would make most of the residents of Laconia not be able to stand me. Some of you may say I should just move if I don't like it, but there's really nowhere to escape it, they cruise all over town.
Dee Morrisette
Laconia
