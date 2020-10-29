To The Daily Sun,
As a former State Senator from the district and as a voter, I am proud to support Bill Bolton for NH Senate in District 2.
Fighting to expand broadband access in underserved areas was one of my top priorities in the Senate. I was ultimately able to secure passage of legislation that created the first ever director of broadband and technology at the state level.
But there remains plenty of work to be done. I know Bill will take up the mantle and work tirelessly to continue to promote and devise a plan to bring broadband access to underserved areas.
I also know that Bill will act as a champion for quality, affordable healthcare. With his background and expertise in public health, he will fight to drive down healthcare costs. Now, in the midst of a pandemic, it is more important than ever that we elect leaders who will protect our healthcare.
Bill’s commitment and dedication to his community shows he is ready to serve as our next state senator. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Bill Bolton for Senate on November 3rd, or whenever you submit your absentee ballot.
Hon. Deb Reynolds
Plymouth
