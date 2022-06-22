To The Daily Sun,
We are all struggling with the impact of inflation, retired folks are really hurting as they can’t increase their earnings. They just have to make do with less. One thing that our Congress could do to ease the pain on retired folks is to suspend the requirement for required minimum distributions for this year. This was done in the COVID year and requires Congressional action. The facts are that since the RMD was calculated at the end of 2021, the market has lost 22-305 of its value. So taking the RMD this year will further reduce the retirement funds subject to the RMD. A double whammy for sure. Does our delegation have the fortitude to act? This action will help the retired folks in your state and throughout the United States. Please act not talk, as we all know talk is cheap and useless in the current inflationary spiral.
David Wieland
Gilford
