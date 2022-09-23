To The Daily Sun,

I am honored to represent Belknap County District 6 in the upcoming election for New Hampshire state representative. I would like to thank all those who voted for me and worked on my behalf in the primary to make this happen. We did this with a uniquely bipartisan effort, one I hope will serve as a model not only for elections, but also for legislative efforts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.