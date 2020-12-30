To The Daily Sun,
The year 2020 has been difficult for many of us. I want to take up a few column-inches of this publication to offer public recognition to those in the Town of New Hampton that have tirelessly worked to manage the Town’s business and deliver services with minimal impact to the residents. First, our Board of Selectmen have successfully confronted unanticipated budget and logistical issues. A stable tax rate for 2021 demonstrates their success.
Our Town Administrator, Neil Irvine took over the reins in 2020 and hit the ground running with the support of Pam Vose and Wendy Duggan, administrative assistant and finance officer, respectively. Their support to the numerous volunteer boards and commissions cannot be overstated.
Jim Boucher and the Public Works team has managed to keep the transfer station operating in a safe and effective manner and has continued to improve and maintain our town roads.
Our police and fire departments had leadership changes in 2020 and never missed a beat. Thanks to former fire chief (now Selectman) Mike Drake and now Fire Chief Kevin Lang and their team for maintaining the highest level of emergency preparedness and fire prevention for the community.
Police Chief Joshua Tyrrell was promoted from within our department to his new role. This says a lot about Chief Tyrrell as it demonstrates confidence in his leadership by the Board of Selectmen and the entire police department staff.
Our Town Clerk, Regina Adams, has rolled up her sleeves to maneuver us through two logistically difficult elections this year without controversy. Her bright smile, welcoming nature and efficiency in handling the resident’s town business are valuable attributes during this state of emergency.
New Hampshire is a state that, for the most part, is run by volunteers. A big thank you to all the New Hampton volunteers that participate as Town officials and on Town boards and commissions. We have adapted to Zoom and still managed to get things done.
In 2021, we will look back and tell war stories about 2020. Happy New Year!
David Katz
New Hampton
